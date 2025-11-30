All-party meeting called by Modi govt to discuss Parliament agenda mere formality: Congress

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said the all-party meeting called by the Modi government to discuss the agenda for the Winter session of Parliament is a mere formality.

Ramesh, who attended the meeting, said the Modi government has made its intentions clear by listing a subject for a short duration discussion without any consultation with the Opposition.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "The all-party meeting called by the Modi government to discuss the agenda for the winter session of Parliament starting tomorrow is a mere formality." "This session of 15 days will be the shortest in Parliamentary history. The Modi government has listed 13 Bills for passage. Of these one replaces an ordinance and two have gone through a committee of the Lok Sabha. So ten Bills have not been examined by the Standing Committee concerned," he said.

Of course, it is possible that a Bill not listed at present will suddenly get introduced towards the later part of the short session, Ramesh said.

"The Modi government has made its intentions clear by listing a subject for a short duration discussion WITHOUT any consultation with the Opposition," he said on X.