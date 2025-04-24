All-party meeting underway, govt briefs leaders on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The government on Thursday briefed leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam terror attack and heard their views at an all-party meeting here.

At the beginning of the meeting, a moment of silence was observed for the victims of the attack.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were present from the government's side.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were present at the meeting chaired by Singh.

Those who attended the meeting included NCP-SP's Supriya Sule, NCP's Praful Patel, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, BJD's Sasmit Patra, YSRCP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, AAP's Sanjay Singh, TMC's Sudip Bandopadhyay, RJD's Premchand Gupta, DMK's T Siva and SP's Ram Gopal Yadav.

The all-party meeting comes a day after the government announced a host of measures targeting Pakistan in the aftermath of Tuesday's Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

The decision to call an all-party meeting was taken on Wednesday, with Singh and Shah reaching out to various parties.

It has been a convention to call an all-party meeting following an incident with serious repercussions related to national security, as was seen after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 or during the India-China standoff in 2020.

It helps present a picture of national unity in moments of crisis and allows opposition leaders to convey their views to the government and be briefed in detail on the official position.

Targeting Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with it and announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.