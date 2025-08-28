All pilgrims stranded on way to Manimahesh safe: Himachal Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena

Shimla, Aug 28 (PTI) All pilgrims stranded along the Manimahesh yatra route are safe in Chamba district and the situation is under control, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said on Thursday.

The top state bureaucrat held a meeting Thursday to assess the monsoon damage in the state, particularly in Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti districts, all battered by rains, cloudbursts, and landslides.

"As per reports all the pilgrims are safe in Chamba district and the situation is under control as the district administration has been keeping a close watch on the situation 24X7", Saxena said in a statement.

Internet connectivity has been restored in Chamba town and is expected to be restored in the tribal belt of Bharmour soon, he said.

Saxena said the administration's top priority is to evacuate the nearly 3,000 pilgrims to Manimahesh, who have been stranded in Bharmour.

He said that around 10,000 people were stranded in Chamba town because of landslides between Bagga and Durgathi areas on the Chamba-Bharmour road.

If need arises, rations and other necessary items will be airlifted to Bharmour, he said.

He also directed the local administration to persuade the pilgrims gathered in Chamba town to return home, as restoration of roads will take time.

Saxena said that Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, will visit Chamba Friday morning, while Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Public Works Minister were already on their way to Chamba.

In Lahaul Spiti, network connectivity has been restored partially, with the restoration of the Jio network, the statement said.