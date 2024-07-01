All police officers & staff in Karnataka given training on new criminal laws: DGP

Bengaluru, Jul 1 (PTI) All police officers and staff in Karnataka have been given training on the new criminal laws which came into effect in the country on Monday, state DGP Alok Mohan said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) take into account some of the current social realities and modern-day crimes.

The new laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"All our Police officers & staff, across in all 7 zones, 6 Commissionerate units and 1063 Police Stations...training has been given and the process is ongoing on this subject," Mohan said in a post on 'X'.

From Monday, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the BNS. However, cases filed earlier will continue to be tried under the old laws till their final disposals.

The new laws brought in a modern justice system, incorporating provisions such as Zero FIR, online registration of police complaints, summonses through electronic modes such as SMS and mandatory videography of crime scenes for all heinous crimes, it was noted. PTI AMP RS RS