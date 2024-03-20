All police officials deemed to be on ECI deputation till end of poll process: Punjab CEO

Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI) All police officials from the rank of director general of police to constable shall be deemed to be on deputation of the Election Commission of India, said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sibin C here on Wednesday.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

"In respect of the model code of conduct regarding general elections 2024, all officers and personnel of the police department, ranging from the rank of director general of police to the constable, shall be deemed to be on deputation of the Election Commission of India," said the Punjab CEO in a statement.

This is owing to their direct or indirect involvement in the management and conduct of elections as per the provisions of Section 28A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, with immediate effect, he stated.

The CEO further said a gazette notification has been issued by the state government to this effect. The orders of deputation will remain in force till the end of the election process, he added. PTI CHS NSD NSD