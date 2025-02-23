All political parties should support NRC implementation in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said all political parties should support the implementation of NRC in West Bengal to effectively combat issues like infiltration and avoid a "change in demographic" pattern.

Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, told reporters here that BJP-ruled states are in favour of the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the refusal of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal is baffling and shows their lack of concern to check infiltration.

"See how Bangladeshi terrorist outfits like Ansarullah Bangla our spreading their bases in Bengal districts. See how the demography is changing particularly in border districts. What are the police and state administration doing? They are looking the other way," he said.

He said only strict implementation of NRC can weed out "infiltrators" and find out "jihadi elements out to carry out subversive activities".

"All political parties should support NRC. Once BJP comes to power in the 2026 assembly polls, we will implement NRC in Bengal," he said.

Adhikari also flayed TMC for "belittling a sacred occasion like Maha Kumbh" by making negative comments and hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

"To my knowledge, at least 40 TMC MLAs have taken holy dip in Maha Kumbh. TMC leaders say one thing in public and sing in different tunes later on. When faced with trouble they invoke God," he said.

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said leaders like Adhikari are hammering on the NRC issue which is aimed at polarising the society for political reasons.

"NRC will deport bonafide citizens to camps and alienate a section of society. We won't let that happen," Ghosh said.

He said Adhikari is weaving a false narrative about TMC's response to the stampede deaths of pilgrims at Prayagraj and New Delhi railway station as the party respects the religious sentiments of millions of people.

"We criticised the poor management by the administration which caused the deaths and we will continue to do that," he said.