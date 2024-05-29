All polling booths will be tobacco-free: Punjab chief electoral officer

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) All polling booths in the state will be tobacco-free for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls, said Punjab chief electoral officer on Wednesday.

The use of cigarettes, 'bidi', and other tobacco products will be prohibited at all polling booths, CEO Sibin C said.

Presiding officer of each polling booth has been nominated as the nodal officer to ensure the tobacco-free status at the respective polling booths, said the Punjab CEO in a statement.

The aim of declaring polling booths tobacco-free is to protect non-smokers from smoke exposure and encourage a healthier lifestyle, it said.

This initiative also aligns with broader public health campaigns and legislative efforts to reduce tobacco use and its associated health risks, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung diseases etc, it said.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.