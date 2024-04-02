All polling stations in Mahe will be manned exclusively by women staff

Puducherry, Apr 2 (PTI) All 31 polling stations in Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, would be manned by women in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A release from the Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar's office on Tuesday said, it was noticed that the number of women voters was large in Mahe region. It further said as women 'could conduct the polls in a better manner,' hence women staff would exclusively man polling stations. This was part of a plan to have 'model polling stations' in the Union Territory.

The release also said the CEO held a meeting earlier in the day with all 26 contesting candidates, their booth agents and representatives of various political parties to bring to their attention the various arrangements being made in the context of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls for the lone seat here.

The total voter strength in the Union Territory is 10,23,699 at the end of summary revision of electoral rolls relating to all the 30 Assembly segments which cover the lone LS seat. The Elections department has set up 967 polling stations in the Union Territory.

The release said that voter information slips containing the names of the voters, their age, gender, Assembly segments and polling stations where they would exercise their franchise would be distributed to the voters at their doorstep from April 5 till April 14.

The election authorities will provide dummy Braille ballot papers in all polling stations to enable visually-impaired voters to cast their votes. Such voters can also have a companion while voting as per rule of the conduct of election rules 1961, the release said.

Women turning up at the booths with babies would be provided a creche facility to take care of the children.

Physically challenged government staff would take control of one polling booth in each Assembly constituency.

Polling day (April 19) would be a paid holiday for all staff, workers and employees in government undertakings, educational institutions and commercial and industrial establishments. No worker or staff should be pressured to come to duty that day and any compulsory directives would be deemed an offence, the release said. PTI Cor SS