Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed officials to fill all potholes in the city within a week.

This aligns with the chief minister’s earlier order last month, which set October 31 as the deadline for pothole repairs across the city’s five corporation limits.

"I was speaking to officials, including Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Maheshwar Rao and Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Urban Development Department Tushar Girinath. Within a week, potholes should be filled," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing the gathering, he noted, "Because of the rains, there have been delays in filling potholes; that’s the issue. There have been more rains this year."

Siddaramaiah made the remarks after flagging off projects for the comprehensive development of roads, including white topping, in the Gandhinagar Assembly constituency.

Noting that white-topping work is underway in various parts of the city, the CM said it would help reduce the pothole problem, as white-topped roads can last 25–30 years.

"We will fill the potholes and also do white topping of roads in the city," he added.

Siddaramaiah further said he is providing funds to all MLAs for the development of their constituencies, allocating Rs 8,000 crore in the budget for the purpose.

"The funds are being given to both urban and rural MLAs, also opposition MLAs, because we want all-round development," he said.