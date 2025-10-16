All praise for Ayurveda, Brazilian vice-prez wishes he had time to get treated for back pain at AIIA

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin on Thursday appreciated the contribution of Ayurveda in preventive and sustainable healthcare, and said he would have availed treatment for his back pain at the All India Institute of Ayurveda here had time permitted.

During a visit to the institute, Alckmin acknowledged the global relevance of Ayurveda and said, "Life expectancy is rising, so is the demand for natural and preventive healthcare systems such as Ayurveda." Expressing his appreciation for India's leadership in promoting traditional and integrative health systems, he said, "Ayurveda is a 5,000-year-old treasure of health and wisdom. I congratulate the All India Institute of Ayurveda for its wonderful work in promoting health, treating diseases, and advancing education and research through a holistic approach.

The world needs Ayurveda's timeless wisdom for preventive and sustainable healthcare, the Brazilian vice-president asserted.

"If this were not a short visit, I would have surely taken the treatment for my back pain here at AIIA," he added.

During the visit, Alckmin was accompanied by his spouse, Maria Lucia Alckmin, and a high-level delegation of 14 officials, including Kenneth Nobrega, the Ambassador of Brazil to India, and Romison Rodrigues, the Director of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency.

Ayush Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and AIIA Director Vaidya Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, along with senior faculty and officers of the institute, welcomed the delegation.

Kotecha sought a greater collaboration between India and Brazil in the field of traditional medicine, integrative health research, and wellness industries.

During the visit, the delegation was given an overview of AIIA's pioneering contributions in Ayurveda education, clinical services, and advanced research.

The visit reaffirmed the ongoing cooperation between the two nations through existing Memoranda of Understanding that promote academic exchange, joint research, and capacity building in traditional medicine, an Ayush ministry statement said.

The AIIA currently has research and academic collaborations with reputed institutions in Brazil and has signed three MoUs.

The AIIA currently has research and academic collaborations with reputed institutions in Brazil and has signed three MoUs.

These collaborations aim to enhance the quality, safety, and accessibility of traditional medicine practices and regulations while fostering the exchange of scientific knowledge and protection of traditional medical heritage, the statement said.