All preparations completed for Ghatsila Assembly bypoll: Jharkhand CEO

Ranchi, Nov 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar on Monday said all preparations have been completed for the Ghatsila assembly bypoll on November 11.

The voting will begin at 7 am amid heavy security arrangements, and it will conclude at 5 pm, he said.

"Polling parties have been dispatched to their stations on Monday, and they will report to the office by evening," the CEO said.

The Ghatsila by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on August 15.

Kumar said all security arrangements have been made following the direction of the Election Commission of India.

"CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside of all polling stations in the constituency. They are being monitored through webcasting," he said.

The CEO on Monday also inspected the webcasting centre set up in Ranchi to keep an eye on all election activities during the polling.

Over 2.56 lakh voters, including 1.31 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election on Tuesday. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

As many as 13 candidates are in the fray. However, the main contest is likely to be between the JMM and BJP candidates.

The ruling JMM has nominated Ramdas Soren's son Somesh Chandra Soren for the bypoll, while the BJP has fielded Babulal Soren, son of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren.

A total of 300 polling stations have been set up for the bypoll, including three all-women booths, two for persons with disabilities, and one will be managed by youth.