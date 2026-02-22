All projects between Tummidihatti, Bhadrachalam on river Godavari will be completed : T’gana CM

Mulugu (Telangana), Feb 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said all the projects proposed between Tummidihatti barrage and Bhadrachalam on river Godavari would be completed.

He asserted that the state government was ready to resolve inter-state water disputes through dialogue. If talks fail, the government would approach the courts to safeguard the state's interests in the utilisation of river Krishna and Godavari waters, an official release said.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the progress of the Devadula project with irrigation officials here, said, “We will release the funds immediately and complete the project for which estimations are already escalated to Rs 18,500 crore from Rs 6,000 crore." Reddy further said his government won't abandon the Kaleshwaram project. “We will bring Kaleshwaram back into use", he said.

Noting that river Godavari water dispute had taken a political turn, the Chief Minister reiterated that the state government was open to discussions with the neighbouring states on water sharing issues. “If it is not resolved through discussions, we are ready to approach the courts. We are not hesitating for discussions with neighboring states,” he said.

He hit out at the previous BRS government for "failing" to complete the Pranahita, SRSP, Devadula projects during its 10 year rule.

Telangana would have utilised 967 TMC of water if the previous BRS government completed these projects with available funds and water resources, he said.

Reddy said that government had already held a debate on river Krishna water issues in the Assembly and now, the government is ready for a debate on Godavari water in the Assembly, the release added.