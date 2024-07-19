All promises made in BJP manifesto and govt budget will be fulfilled: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Friday that his government will fulfil all promises made in the BJP manifesto and the budget.

Addressing a gathering of people from Lalsot assembly constituency at the Chief Minister's residence here, Sharma said the state government's revised budget was prepared to achieve the goal of a developed Rajasthan.

Sharma, in a statement, said the state government's budget will serve the needs of every section of society.

Revised budget 2024-25 has been prepared in accordance with the government's resolve to create a developed Rajasthan, the chief minister said.

He said that the government is true to the principle of 'antyodaya', and is running schemes and programmes "for the last person standing in the queue".