All public transport vehicles in Sikkim asked to prominently display slogan 'Be Kind to Animals'

Gangtok, Oct 12 (PTI) All public transport vehicles registered in Sikkim have been asked to prominently display the slogan "Be kind to animals", according to a Transport department notification.

The directive was issued earlier this week in compliance with a national circular from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), an official said on Sunday.

The transport department notification is aimed at upholding the fundamental duty enshrined in Article 51A(g) of the Constitution of India, which mandates showing compassion for living creatures, the Transport Secretary-cum-Commissioner Prabhakar said.

The notification outlines strict compliance standards for the display of the new slogan "Be kind to animals", which must be prominently displayed on every public transport vehicle.

The slogan may be in English, Hindi, or the relevant regional language and must be placed prominently on both the front and back of the vehicle.The slogan must be written in bold and contrasting lettering against the background colour of the vehicle for maximum visibility.

A minimum character height of 150 mm (15 cm) is mandatory, while the display must be executed using durable paint or high-quality, weather-resistant stickers.

All operators and owners of public transport vehicles are directed to ensure immediate compliance with this directive. The concerned authority will monitor and strictly implement the order, Prabhakar added. PTI KDK RG