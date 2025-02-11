All questions raised in House are of national importance: Speaker to BJP's Rudy

New Delhi: All questions asked in the House are of "national importance", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Tuesday after the latter sought to ask a question on fishery by describing it as one related to national importance.

When Birla asked Rudy to raise the first query in the Question Hour, he observed that the BJP member's turn came after a long time.

While asking a question on fishery development in Bihar, Rudy wondered if Birla consumed fish. Birla shot back saying he didn't, as he was a vegetarian.

Asking a supplementary question on the same subject, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said when JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was not a minister, he used to ask when he will be treated with Hilsa (a variety of fish).

Speaker Birla asked Banerjee to focus on the question.