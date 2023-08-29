All rakes of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express to run with Tejas coaches from August 30

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) All the rakes of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, via Adra and via Tatanagar, will run with Tejas coaches from Wednesday, an official said.

The Rajdhani Express with Tejas coaches, which provide upgraded amenities for the new era of train travel experience, had started its regular service from Bhubaneswar from August 19 via Sambalpur.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had flagged off the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express with Tejas coaches from Bhubaneswar on August 14.

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express leaving on Wednesdays & Sundays and the return train on Mondays & Fridays will have Tejas coaches from August 30 and September 1, respectively.

Similarly, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express leaving Bhubaneswar on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and return train leaving from New Delhi on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays will have Tejas coaches from August 31.

Now all the Rajdhani Express from Bhubaneswar will run as Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express. PTI AAM AAM MNB