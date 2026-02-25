All ranks to remain mission-oriented in dynamic security landscape: Lieutenant General Seth

Bhopal, Feb 25 (PTI) Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Southern Command, on Wednesday encouraged all ranks to remain agile and mission-oriented in what he described a dynamic security landscape.

He also underscored the importance of integrating emerging technologies to strengthen operational capability.

During his visit to Bhopal, the Lieutenant General undertook a comprehensive review of the operational and administrative preparedness of Sudarshan Chakra Corps. The XXI Corps, or Sudarshan Chakra Corps, is a strike corps of the Indian Army.

The Army Commander evaluated mission readiness, next-generation training initiatives, drone and algorithmic warfare capabilities, evolving organisational constructs, AI-enabled force structures and infrastructure modernisation, an Army spokesperson said.

He was apprised of the roadmap for accelerated technology absorption aligned with the Indian Army’s Year of Networking and Data Centricity, highlighting the drive towards a digitally empowered and data-centric combat force, the official said.

The Lieutenant General also visited the Sudarshan Chakra Advanced Drone Warfare School, a premier institution imparting specialised instruction in future warfare domains, the spokesperson said.

Commending the formation’s forward-looking approach, he underscored the importance of integrating emerging technologies to strengthen operational capability and encouraged all ranks to remain agile and mission-oriented in a dynamic security landscape, the official said.

During the visit, Lieutenant General Seth reviewed the Military-Civil Fusion Node of Southern Command at Bhopal, where a two-week specialised training capsule is underway for 50 personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) focused on airport security and contingency response, the official said.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing inter-agency coordination for the protection of critical infrastructure.

Specialist instructors from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the National Security Guard (NSG) are conducting advanced tactical modules, Close Quarter Battle drills and crisis management training for participating CISF personnel.

The programme will culminate in a validation exercise at Bhopal Airport to assess coordinated response procedures and operational synergy, the official said.

The Army Commander observed a live demonstration of refined “Tactics, Techniques and Procedures” and commended the high standards of professionalism and jointmanship displayed, he said.

At Headquarters Paschim Madhya Pradesh Sub Area, he reviewed preparedness measures including Rear Area Security, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities, capacity enhancement initiatives and ongoing infrastructure development projects, the official said.

Lieutenant General Seth interacted with veterans and felicitated distinguished achievers with the Veteran Achievers Award for their notable contributions to nation-building, he said. In a focused interaction, he addressed issues pertaining to welfare, pension, healthcare and employment, reaffirming continued institutional support.

During his visit to the ‘3 EME Centre’, a premier training institution, he interacted with Agniveers and commended their mental resilience and physical robustness, appreciating the Centre’s role in grooming future-ready soldiers, the official said.

The visit reaffirmed Southern Command’s commitment to capability development, technological integration, inter-agency collaboration and sustained operational effectiveness in addressing emerging security challenges, the official added. PTI MAS NR