All relief work on flood-damaged houses completed in J-K’s Ramban: Minister

Jammu, Sep 28 (PTI) All relief work related to houses damaged in the recent floods has been completed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Chairing back-to-back District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meetings in his home constituency, the minister said Ramban has also become the first district in the Union territory to have screened all patients of non-communicable diseases.

Reviewing the progress of centrally-sponsored schemes in Ramban, he said 100 per cent relief work has been completed on flood-damaged houses, while the administration is now focussed on rebuilding public infrastructure damaged during the recent floods.

“Ramban has achieved a unique distinction on multiple fronts, with the district achieving saturation in Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY),” he said and announced that PM-JAY 2.0 would be launched in the district soon.

During the meeting, the minister stressed on the need for local representatives and officers to work in close coordination to address public issues.

Singh also chaired the DISHA meeting in Udhampur and issued a strict instruction to penalise illegal mining activities in the district.

“The practice (of illegal mining) must be checked immediately.The concerned department must report cases of illegal mining to the law enforcing agencies in non-allotted areas so that strict and exemplary action is taken against culprits,” he said.

Singh impressed on the district administration and MLAs to undertake public outreach programmes to highlight the achievements and the benefits of welfare schemes of Modi government to increase enrolment of intended beneficiaries.

On Saturday, the minister chaired similar meetings in Kishtwar and Doda districts.