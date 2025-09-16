All roads across UP to be repaired before festivals: Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to expedite road repair and pothole-filling works across the state, ahead of the upcoming festival season.

Adityanath reviewed the progress of the "Gaddha Mukt Abhiyan" (pothole-free campaign) and road repair works in a high-level meeting with departments.

He said highways, expressways, urban and rural roads must all be made travel-worthy so that the public does not face inconvenience during the festive season.

"Expedite road repair and pothole-filling works across the state and ensure that all major roads are restored to good condition before upcoming festivals, including Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath," the chief minister said, according to a statement issued here.

Officials informed that of the total 6,78,301 roads (measuring 4,32,989 km) in the state, 44,196 km have been identified under the pothole-free drive. So far, 21.67 per cent progress has been achieved.

The chief minister directed departments, including NHAI, PWD, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Mandi Parishad, Urban Development, Irrigation and Sugarcane Development, to work in tandem and step up performance where progress has been slow.

The PWD has achieved 84.82 per cent progress in road renovation works covering 31,514 km, while restoration and special repair of 2,750 km of roads is also underway.

Rural Development has recorded 62.99 per cent progress in this category, Urban Development 35.50 per cent and Infrastructure and Industrial Development 48.77 per cent.

Adityanath instructed that the PWD should complete surveys and submit an action plan by September 30.

During the review, officials said 649 routes are in satisfactory condition while 114 roads remain unsatisfactory. The chief minister ordered their immediate repair to ensure smooth traffic flow, warning that laxity will not be tolerated.

Adityanath also cautioned municipal bodies to ensure the timely and transparent execution of infrastructure works, saying otherwise, the powers of mayors would be reconsidered.

He directed immediate clearance of dues owed to Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

Stressing accountability, transparency and timely completion, the chief minister said daily monitoring of works must be ensured, with regular reports sent to the government.

The meeting also discussed the proposed North-South Corridor, which will connect districts from the Nepal border to the southern end of Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath said while most expressways currently run east-west, a strong north-south corridor will enhance connectivity and give a major boost to the state’s economy. PTI ABN HIG