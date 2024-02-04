All roads in Delhi's unauthorised colonies will be made concrete before Assembly polls: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) All roads in Delhi's unauthorised colonies will be made concrete before the Assembly polls next year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said this while addressing an event for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of two government school buildings in the Kirari Assembly constituency.

He said those living in the unauthorised colonies have been used for political gains, but politicians from other parties have done nothing for them.

Kejriwal claimed that the work done by the AAP government in the unauthorised colonies in five years could not be achieved in 75 years.

"In these five years, we have constructed 3,000 roads in the Kirari Assembly segment and we will complete the remaining 2,000 roads next year. Before the Assembly polls, all roads in every unauthorised colony will be made concrete," he said.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for two other government school buildings at Pratap Vihar in Rohini Sector 41.

At the event, Kejriwal said, "Before every election, politicians from other parties make several promises to the people living in the unauthorised colonies. However, neither this party nor that party has done anything.

"We are constructing roads, installing sewer pipelines and laying water pipelines in all the unauthorised colonies across Delhi. We have achieved in five years what was not done in 75 years." The chief minister said at the time of the next Assembly election, not a single "kaccha road" will remain in Kirari.

Sewer and water pipelines are being laid along these roads, he said, adding that the largest sewage pumping station in Delhi is under construction in Kirari and it will be ready in three months.

After its completion, the issue of waterlogging on both sides of the roads will be resolved, ensuring no accumulation of dirty water, Kejriwal said.

The Outer Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against Kejriwal during the programme.

In a statement, the BJP said several party workers from Kirari took part in the demonstration and raised slogans against the chief minister.

Ram Siya Sharan, BJP's Outer Delhi president and a Kirari resident, said there is a lack of basic amenities, including public transportation, healthcare facilities and educational institutions, in the area. PTI SJJ SLB RC