All roads in unauthorised colonies will be made concrete before Assembly elections: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Before the upcoming Assembly elections, all roads in every unauthorised colony in Delhi will be made concrete, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Advertisment

He was addressing an event for the foundation-laying ceremony of two new government school buildings in the Kirari Assembly constituency.

The chief minister stated that the people in unauthorised colonies have been used for political gains the most but politicians from other parties have done nothing for them.

He claimed that the work done by his government in unauthorised colonies in five years could not be achieved in the past 75 years.

Advertisment

"In these five years, we have constructed 3,000 roads in the Kirari Assembly, and we will complete the remaining 2,000 roads next year. Before the upcoming Assembly elections, all roads in every unauthorised colony will be made concrete," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also laid the foundation stone for two other government school buildings in Pratap Vihar in Rohini Sector 41.

During the event, Kejriwal said, "Before every election, politicians from other parties make several promises to people living in unauthorised colonies. However, neither this party nor that party did anything." "Today, we are constructing roads, installing sewer pipelines, and laying water pipelines in all the unauthorised colonies across Delhi. We have achieved in five years what wasn't done in 75 years," he claimed.

Advertisment

Kejriwal announced that before the next Assembly elections, not a single 'kaccha road' will remain in Kirari; all of them will be made pucca.

Sewer and water pipelines are being laid along these roads, he said, while adding that the largest sewage pumping station in Delhi is under construction in Kirari, and it will be ready in three months.

After its completion, the issue of waterlogging on both sides of the roads will be resolved, ensuring no accumulation of dirty water, he said. PTI SJJ MNK -- MNK MNK