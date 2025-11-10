All rogue elements use 'Thar and Bullet', choice of vehicle shows mindset, says Haryana DGP

Gurugram, Nov 10 (PTI) Gurugram, Nov 10 (PTI) The choice of vehicles reflects a mindset, Haryana police chief O P Singh has said, singling out Thar SUVs and Bullet motorcycles as those used by "all rogue elements".

Talking to the media about traffic-related issues on Saturday, the director general of police (DGP) detailed the procedures followed by police personnel during routine vehicle checks.

He said criminals also travel to carry out nefarious activities and emphasised that police personnel stop vehicles for checking to ensure public safety.

However, Singh said, police personnel should be courteous when stopping vehicles for checks, so that common people do not feel hassled.

Why would the police stop all the passing vehicles to check? Singh asked, adding that there are some that they just cannot ignore.

"Ab Thar gaadi hai, chhodne ka kya matlab hai? Bullet motorycle hai, sarey badmash issi pe chalte hai (...If it is a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it is a Bullet motorcycle...all rogue elements use them," he said.

"The choice of vehicle reflects your mindset," the DGP added.

Claiming that some Thar drivers perform stunts on the road, Singh referred to an incident involving the son of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) who ran over someone while driving a Thar.

"He wants his son freed, and we asked whose name the car is registered in. It's in his name, so he is the notorious element," he said.

"...Aur Jiske pass bhi Thar hogi, dimaag ghuma hua hoga uska (...And whoever has it, he must be crazy)," the DGP said.

"The Thar is not a vehicle; it is a statement that says this is how I am. Okay then, face it. You cannot have it both ways. You cannot indulge in hooliganism (dadagiri) and then expect not to get caught. How can this be?" he added.

In a cryptic post on X, taking a dig at Singh’s remarks, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala posted photos of himself and some other political leaders across parties riding a Bullet and a Thar.

Chautala captioned it, "Thar Aur Bullet Sarey Badmash Chalte Hai..DGP Sahab!! Toh Kya Ye Bhi? (All goons ride Thar and Bullet..DGP sir!! So then these too?)". PTI COR ANM ANM ANM