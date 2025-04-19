All-round development in Gurugram key priority for states' triple-engine govt: Haryana minister

Gurugram, Apr 19 (PTI) The state's triple-engine government is working towards Gurugram's all-round development which is also a key priority, Haryana Industry and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh said Saturday.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for various development works in Mohammadpur village, he said that the government is working towards providing better infrastructure and is also considering the suggestions made by the public.

Gurugram Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra and Joint Commissioner Akhilesh Yadav also attended the event.

Singh highlighted various government schemes and said that the present government is highly sensitive and fully committed to the holistic development of the state.

He emphasised his continuous efforts to make Gurugram a clean, beautiful and pollution-free city, and urged the public to actively participate in these initiatives.

"Development schemes are being implemented at the ground level across Gurugram, and to ensure that these projects are completed with quality and in line with public convenience, your cooperation and vigilance are essential," he said.

Singh stated that work is going on in full swing across all departments in the district and its positive outcomes will become evident soon. He emphasised the government's commitment to fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people and ensuring that the benefits of various schemes reach the last person in the queue.

He further informed that the construction of a community centre in Mohammadpur village will be completed soon by HSIIDC, and land for the project has already been identified.

On this occasion, the environment minister also appealed to the public to contribute towards making Gurugram a polythene-free city. PTI COR HIG HIG