All round development of Jammu top priority of administration: J&K LG

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said all round development of Jammu is the top priority of administration.

Attending a special prayer ‘Shri Raghunath Ji Ki Jammu Aarti’ at the historic Raghunath temple here, Sinha called upon every section of the society to identify and isolate the “divisive elements who are posing threat to peace and harmony”.

Shri Raghunath Ji Ki Jammu Aarti will be a major attraction for tourists, seekers and definitely bolster the local economy, he said commended the efforts of Shree Raghunath Ji Corridor Vikas Council for bringing this sacred and divine ceremony to Jammu, which has been going on at Ganga Ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar.

“Jammu is not only a city of temples, but it is also the axis of our eternal culture. Jammu is a symbol of our faith in Sanatan Sanskriti. It is a pilgrimage for seekers.

“It is the divinity and self-confidence of India. It is the centre of our heritage and the soul of our traditional values. The sanctity of Jammu is attached to the soul of every Indian,” the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said he believes that the initiative of the Council will bring a huge change in Jammu and usher joy and happiness in the lives of common citizens.

“All-round development of Jammu and the progress of its business class, shopkeepers, workers, entrepreneurs and transporters is the top priority of administration,” he said.

He said the last five years have been the golden period of Jammu.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working with a long-term vision for the rejuvenation of Jammu and prosperity of its people,” he said.

The Lt Governor also spoke on the key initiatives of the government including beautification of Mubarak Mandi to Raghunath Bazaar heritage trail, development of spiritual tourism circuit, and augmentation of facilities at tourist and religious places in the region.

In view of the heavy rush of the people at Raghunath Bazar, the Lt Governor suggested exploring the possibility of organizing Shri Raghunath Ji ki Jammu Aarti at the banks of the Tawi river and making it a daily event.

He asked the Municipal Commissioner Jammu to reserve a spot in Tawi River front and Tawi Barrage project for the people for regularly organizing Aarti programmes.