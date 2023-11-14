All schools, colleges to remain shut in Pondy on Nov 15 due to incessant rains

Puducherry, Nov 14 (PTI) The territorial government on Tuesday announced that all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would remain closed on November 15 also as rains continued to lash the regions.

Home Minister A Namassivayam said in a release that as there was no respite from rains, holiday has been declared for educational institutions on Wednesday.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan told media on the sidelines of a function today that all precautionary steps have been taken in the context of the current inclement weather.

She appealed to the people not to venture out unnecessarily and said the government machinery is ready to rise to any exigency.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy visited some of the water-logged housing colonies here and directed the officials to pump out the water without delay.

District Collector E Vallavan said in a release that Puducherry registered 16 cm rainfall during the last twenty-four hours ending 8.30 a.m.

Control rooms were in place and relief camps were also opened to accommodate people in the affected areas in and around Puducherry. PTI COR ROH