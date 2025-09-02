All schools in Chandigarh to remain closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) All schools in Chandigarh will remain closed on September 3 due to the inclement weather in the region, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, has received more than 140 mm of rainfall since Sunday.

"In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions in the region, all schools of UT (union territory) Chandigarh shall remain closed on September 3," the statement said.

Schools in Chandigarh were closed on Tuesday too.

The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

All educational institutes in the state are closed till Wednesday due to heavy rainfall.

Neighbouring Haryana has also witnessed heavy rain. PTI SUN DIV