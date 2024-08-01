All schools in Delhi to remain closed on Aug 1: Atishi

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced that all schools will remain closed on Thursday in the city after it was lashed by heavy rain.

The minister, in a post on X, said, "In light of the very heavy rainfall this evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools both government and private will remain closed on August 1st." The rain led to massive waterlogging and traffic disruption, unleashing chaos on roads on Wednesday evening.

The downpour has severely affected the city's infrastructure, with vehicles stranded on flooded roads. PTI NSM RT RT