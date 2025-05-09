All schools in Leh to remain closed on May 9, 10

Leh/Jammu, May 9 (PTI) The Leh administration on Friday announced that all schools in the district will remain closed on May 9 and 10 in view of the prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan, according to officials.

India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.

"All government and private schools in Leh district shall remain closed for the next two days," said Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhdeva.

This step has been taken in view of the prevailing situation, he said.

All are requested to remain vigilant and contact 112 in case of any emergency, the DC said.