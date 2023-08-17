All sections of society want Congress to form next govt in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said all sections of society want the current Congress government to return to power after assembly elections later this year.

Talking to reporters after visiting a block level sports competition under the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympics-2023 at Mundia Ramsar village near Jaipur, Gehlot expressed confidence of winning the assembly polls.

“The atmosphere in Rajasthan is good. I hope that people will give us their blessings to form the government again. According to the feedback that we have received, all sections of society -- be it the general public, poor, Dalits, backward classes, minorities -- all want the government again,” he said.

Addressing a gathering at the sports competition, Gehlot hailed the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympics-2023 as an opportunity for talented people in villages. He added that youth and sports are among the main priorities of the state government.

"It is our vision to make Rajasthan the number one state in all fields including sports by the year 2030," Gehlot said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister hit out at BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya's remarks on late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot.

In a post on X, Malviya had claimed that Rajesh Pilot and Suresh Kalmadi were flying the Indian Air Force planes that bombed Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, on March 5, 1966. Sachin Pilot, the late Congress leader's son, said Malviya's dates were wrong saying Rajesh Pilot was commissioned into the IAF in October that year.

"Malviya is talking nonsense. It is his business to spread lies and fake news. Now he has been exposed among intellectuals all over the country. He has become a liability, not an asset for the BJP,” he said.

Gehlot also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Manipur. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi only roams around during elections but he does not care that Manipur is on fire,” he said. PTI SDA SKY SKY