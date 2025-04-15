All sectors witnessed 'unparalleled development' in last three years: Punjab CM Mann

Chhajli (Punjab), Apr 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday said all sectors in the state, including education, health and power, have seen "unparalleled development" in the past three years.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a School of Eminence here, he claimed the state was witnessing a "new era of unprecedented development" because of his government's strenuous efforts to give a major push to the state's progress.

Lashing out at previous state governments, Mann alleged they never made an effort to serve the people in a better manner. The state had suffered as it was in the "wrong hands", he claimed.

But after AAP came to power, the government has been according top priority to welfare works of immense public importance, Mann said.

"All sectors, whether it is education, health and power, have observed unparalleled development during the last three years. It is because of the government's clear intent to serve the people of Punjab with dedication, commitment and integrity," the chief minister said.

Alleging that the previous dispensations in Punjab never paid heed to imparting quality education to students, Mann claimed that the children of big leaders studied in convent schools and as such government schools were never their thrust areas.

Government schools were merely mid-day meal centres during the previous regimes, he said.

Mann said his government has built Schools of Eminence across the state with the sole aim of students' holistic development. They are being imparted education as per their interests so that they can excel in life, he said.

"Punjab is witnessing a "major revolution" in the field of education and these schools, equipped with ultra-modern technology, are a reflection of that." The AAP government was realising the dreams of leaders such as B R Ambedkar, he stressed, adding the day is not far when Punjab will be a front-ranking state in the country.

Later, Mann also inaugurated an auditorium at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and described it as a pivotal institution for enhancing the quality of elementary education in the region.

Established in 1993, DIET-Sangrur has played a key role in opening new vistas of employment for the youth. Built at a cost of Rs 4.16 crore, this 400-seat state-of-the-art auditorium is equipped with technical equipment. PTI CHS NSD NSD