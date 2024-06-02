All set for counting in UP: 81 centres, CCTVs, multi-layer security

Lucknow, Jun 2 (PTI) The stage is set for the June 4 counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, with authorities deploying 179 observers, 80 Returning Officers, and making multi-layer security arrangements at 81 centres set up across the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said counting will start at 8.00 am on Tuesday. The counting and sealing proceedings will be conducted under CCTV surveillance.

A total of 851 candidates -- 771 men and 80 women -- were in the fray in the elections in Uttar Pradesh, with the maximum 28 in the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency and the minimum four in Kaiserganj.

Rinwa said 81 counting centres have been set up across all the 75 districts of the state. A total of 179 observers have been deployed. There are 80 Returning Officers and 1581 Assistant Returning Officers for the counting process.

Fifteen of the observers have been allotted one assembly constituency each, 104 have been given the responsibility of two assembly constituencies each and the rest 60 have been allotted three assembly constituencies each.

Two counting centres have been set up each in Agra, Meerut, Azamgarh, Deoria, Sitapur and Kushinagar districts.

The Sahibabad assembly segment in the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency has had a maximum of 1,127 polling stations, and the counting of votes polled there be completed in maximum 41 rounds, he said.

The voted will counted for assembly bypolls in Lucknow East, Dadraul (in Shahjahanpur), Gainsari (in Balrampur) and Duddhi (ST-reserved) assembly constituency in Sonbhadra district.

The counting of votes for assembly bye-elections will be conducted by four Returning Officers and 26 Assistant Returning Officers. All counting and sealing proceedings will be conducted under CCTV surveillance.

A three-tier security system, complete with paramilitary forces, has been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of counting.

The first layer of security will be at a radius of 100 metres from the counting venue, where the local police force will be deployed.

The second layer will be at the gate of the counting venue, where the state police force will be deployed. The third layer will be for the counting hall which will be under the supervision of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The Chief Electoral Officer also said district election officers have been instructed to lay special emphasis on the dos and don'ts for counting personnel in view of the heatwave conditions.

The counting personnel should use light cotton clothes and wear a cap, or carry an umbrella or cotton towel or any other cloth to cover the head, he advised.

They should Keep a water bottle, drink lemonade or ORS to keep themselves hydrated, he said.

Instructions have also been given to ensure fans, coolers and sitting arrangements for candidates, their agents, counting personnel and other employees, Rinwa said. PTI NAV TIR TIR