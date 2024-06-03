All set for counting of votes at 13 centres in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jun 3 (PTI) All preparations have been made for counting of votes polled in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, a senior official said.

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday at 13 centres, where tight security arrangements have been made, Aizawl's Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar, who was also the returning officer for the Lok Sabha polls, said.

She said at least 16 counting observers have been deployed by the ED for the lone seat in the state.

There are a total of 13 counting centres, including the DC office building, assembly secretariat basement and Government Aizawl College in Aizawl, she said.

Earlier, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said more than 2,000 officials will be involved in the counting process.

A total of 56.6 per cent of over 8.56 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 19.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominated debutant Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, while the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) fielded sitting Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena.

The Congress fielded former state home secretary Lalbiakzam, also a greenhorn in politics, while the BJP fielded its state president Vanlalhmuaka and People's Conference (PC) party nominated singer and lyricist Rita Malsawmi.

Although six candidates were in the fray, the fight is expected to be mainly between ZPM, MNF and Congress. PTI COR ACD