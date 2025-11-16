All set for mandala pilgrimage season that begins on Nov 17 in Sabarimala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 16 (PTI) With just a day left for the commencement of the annual pilgrimage season, arrangements are in full swing in Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple to welcome lakhs of devotees from across the world.

The 41-day-long Mandala pilgrimage season will begin on Monday, the first day of Malayalam month of Vrichikam and the doors of the hill shrine will be opened on Sunday evening ahead of that.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple would be opened in the evening under the aegis of the current temple 'tantri' (head priest) and the 'melshanthi' (chief priest) would lead the rituals, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) sources said.

The installation ceremony of the newly appointed 'melshanthis' of the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples would also be held on the occasion, they said.

TDB, the temple body which manages the shrine, said all necessary arrangements and preparations have been completed at Sannidhanam, the temple complex, to welcome devotees.

Facilities have been made to ensure uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water to the pilgrims who trek several kilo meters to reach the lord Ayyappa temple.

Installation of resting benches, drinking water kiosks, centres to distribute "chukkuvellam" (dried ginger water) and hot water were among various facilities arranged for pilgrims, TDB sources said.

Hundreds of sanitation workers would be deployed for round-the-clock service in Sabarimala and it's premises during the period.

An array of toilets including bio-toilets have been set up in Sannidhanam as well as throughout the trekking paths, they said adding that multilingual information boards placed in various locations would be a help to devotees flocking from various parts of the country.

A number of emergency medical centres have been opened under the aegis of the Health Department at various dedicated points to meet any chances of health issues of pilgrims.

Strict directions are in place through the virtual queue system to regulate the number of pilgrims visiting the shrine each day, authorities added.

The present annual pilgrimage season is happening at a time when Sabarimala has been at a centre of a huge political controversy over the loss of gold.

Former bureaucrat K Jayakumar on Saturday took charge as the new president of the TDB.

"The Sabarimala pilgrimage should go smooth without causing any difficulties for devotees. If there is any wrongdoings or illegal practises with regard to the temple affairs, it should be rooted out," Jayakumar told reporters ahead of trekking Sabarimala. PTI LGK ADB