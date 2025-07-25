'All show, no substance': Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he has met the PM in person a few times and found him "all show and no substance".

Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBCs at the Talkatora Stadium here.

It was the media, he said, that had "inflated" the prime minister's "balloon" and there was not much substance in him.

"You know what is the biggest problem in politics... No, Narendra Modi is not a big problem," he said, responding to a voice in the crowd.

"Main aapko bata raha hoon, ye aapne apne sir pe chadha rakha hai, ye koi problem nahi hai. Ye jo media wale hain inhone iska gubbara bana rakha hai. Ye koi problem nahi hai. (I am telling you, you have given him too much importance, he is not a problem)," the Congress leader said.

"Earlier, I had not met him, but now I have met him 2-3 times. Now I understand there is nothing - he is all show, no substance. You have not met him, I have," Gandhi said.

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi also urged OBC youth to realise their strength.

"My biggest complain from OBC youth is that they don't understand their strength. Once they understand their strength, the whole scenario will change," he said.