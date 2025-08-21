All societies, organisations in Sikkim must renew registration every 2 years: Govt

Gangtok, Aug 21 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Thursday said that all societies, associations and other voluntary organisations of the state have to renew their registration every two years.

According to a notification, the failure to renew within the stipulated time frame will result in suspension or even cancellation of registration without any further notice.

"All societies, associations and the voluntary organisations registered under … the Sikkim Regulation of Societies, Associations and Other Voluntary Organisations Act, 2008, must renew registration after every two years," the notification issued by the Law & Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Suraj Chettri said.

Any organisation that has not renewed its registration must do so within one month from the issue of this notice, it said.

It is also mandatory that the governing or executive body of every registered society or organisation should consist of members holding Sikkim Subject Certificates or Certificates of Identification (COI), the notification added. PTI KDK NN