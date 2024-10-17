All ST residential schools, Raichur varsity to be named after Maharishi Valmiki: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced that all Scheduled Tribe (ST) residential schools in the state and the Raichur University will be named after Maharishi Valmiki.

He made this announcement after inaugurating the Valmiki Jayanti programme, organised by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare here.

"All Scheduled Tribe residential schools and University of Raichur will be named after Maharishi Valmiki... it is my wish that the name and life of Valmiki, who reached the pinnacle of achievement through perseverance, should be immortalized," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing the event, Siddaramaiah also criticised the BJP, alleging despite being in power at the Centre and in several states, the saffron party has not implemented the SCSP (Scheduled Castes Sub Plan) and TSP (Tribal Sub Plan) policies anywhere.

"Our government was the first to reserve budget funds proportionate to the SC/ST population through these schemes. I initiated the concept of hostels for marginalized communities, and I will ensure there is one in every hobli," he said.

Further, the CM, called out the BJP, accusing it of opposing welfare schemes and "merely paying lip service" to the idea of equality.

"True equality can’t come without addressing economic and social disparities, as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar warned," he said.

Siddaramaiah also urged marginalized communities to stand united and develop the courage to speak the truth. “Don’t believe my words blindly. Think, reflect, and discern between truth and lies. That will be the real way to honor Maharshi Valmiki,” he said.

The Chief Minister also noted that historically marginalized communities like the Kuruba and Besta castes made significant contributions to literature and philosophy.

Pointing out that Kalidasa, the renowned playwright of Shakuntala, belonged to the Kuruba community, Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata, came from the Besta community, and Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana, was from a similar background, he said. "People made up stories on how a bandit like Valmiki couldn’t possibly write the Ramayana, just because these communities did not have access from education and learning Sanskrit." Highlighting that despite societal barriers, individuals from these communities studied Sanskrit and created masterpieces like the Ramayana, which is a source of pride and inspiration for everyone, Siddaramaiah said, "When access was provided to education, they excelled and became inspirations to the world. Valmiki promoted equality and equal opportunities for all. The concept of Ram Rajya in the Ramayana represents a society where fairness and equal opportunities prevail." He said Maharshi Valmiki had provided shelter and education to Lava and Kusha, the sons of Lord Rama, proving that he stood for universal values. PTI KSU ROH