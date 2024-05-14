All stalled projects in Mandi would be resumed if BJP retains power at Centre: Kangana Ranaut

Shimla, May 14 (PTI) BJP's Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday assured people that if the party retains power at the Centre, all stalled projects in the constituency, including Shiv Dham, would be resumed and efforts would be made to extend the rail line to Mandi.

Ranaut, while addressing a rally after filing her nomination paper from the Mandi seat, said she hoped to keep getting the opportunity to file nominations from the constituency in the future as well.

The entire Himachal was her family and even after a glamorous life, her roots are in the state and she will do everything possible for Himachal, the Bollywood actor said and sought the blessings of the people for her success in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Kangana accused the Congress government in the state of stalling the Rs 250-crore Shiv Dham Project, delaying the Mandi airport project, trying to shut down Mandi University and closing about 1,000 health, education, revenue and other facilities.

She promised people that all these projects would be restarted once the BJP retains power at the Centre.

Though Ranaut made the promise, several of these projects do not come under the purview of the Centre.

"The BJP national president J P Nadda is bringing rail line till Bilaspur and I would make efforts to extend it till Mandi," she added.

"Today is a very fortunate day for me as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is filing his nomination from Kashi for the third time and I am filing nomination from Choti Kashi," the BJP nominee said as she exuded confidence that Modi would be re-elected as the country's prime minister for the third time.

Mandi, an abode for over 300 temples with about eight temples of Lord Shiva is popularly known as Choti Kashi.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Ranaut said there is no doubt that 'Modi guarantee' is the "only guarantee that is working".

"People are saying the only thing guaranteed in these times of Kalyug is the 'Modi guarantee' and there is a Modi wave for a third time," the actor said.

"It was due to Modi's vision of women empowerment that the mindset of the people towards women has changed and the women are excelling in every filed," the BJP Lok Sabha candidate said, and quoted the example of Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader becoming President of India.

Spelling out her priorities as Mandi MP, Ranaut said improving connectivity and tourism promotion in tribal areas with focus on local food, tradition and culture and rural tourism empowering local entrepreneurs, women and self-help groups in areas like Seraj and Karsog valley and waste management projects would be her prime focus.

"I hope this is not the first and last time for me and I get more opportunities to file nominations from Choti Kashi (Mandi) in the future as well," Ranaut told PTI.

The Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal accompanied the actor to the nomination centre.

The BJP cadres carried placards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shouted slogans in support of Ranaut as she headed to the election office.

"I am thankful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for fielding the daughter of Mandi from here, enhancing the prestige of the state," she said.

Her mother Asha Ranaut told PTI, "Our blessing is with our daughter and God is also listening to our prayers, Kangana is getting good response wherever she goes and would win with a huge mandate." The derogatory and sharp comments on Kangana by Congress leaders which reflect their mindset is not going well with the women at large and the women power would give a befitting reply to them on June 1, she said.

As a mother, I am pained and feel that other mothers are also feeling sad by such remarks which shows the cheap mentality of Congress leaders, she added.

"Kangana is getting immense love from people of Himachal especially Mandi and some people have also composed songs for her. I appeal to the people to ensure victory for their daughter," the actor's mother said. PTI BPL RPA