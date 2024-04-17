All steps in place for smooth polling: TN CEO

Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) Nearly 68,000 poll booths are ready for the conduct of polls in Tamil Nadu on April 19 and by Thursday evening all the electronic voting machines would be reaching the respective booths, state CEO Satyrabrata Sahoo said.

Campaigning for elections ended at at 6 pm today.

"We have taken all steps for smooth conduct of the elections. All the poll booths are ready. EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and concerned election officials will be reaching the booths by tomorrow evening." Chief Electoral Officer Sahoo told reporters here on Wednesday.

Of the 68,000 poll booths, nearly 55,000 have internet facilities, enabling monitoring through a web-casting facility.

"Adequate security arrangements including deployment of Central Armed Police Force have also been made. Even at those places where webcasting is not possible, we have appointed micro-observers who would only report to poll observers," he said.

Measures have also been taken to ensure that the poll booths are disabled-friendly. Elderly citizens and pregnant women who come to the booth would be given priority to cast their vote instead of standing in long queues, he said.

To a query, he said booth slips have been distributed to 90 per cent of the voters, and even if someone has not received it may be able to cast their vote by producing any of one the 13 identity cards allowed by the Election Commission.

To a query, Sahoo said instructions have been given for the candidates to leave their constituencies along with their supporters, as campaigning has come to an end.

"Silent period has come into force and during this silent period, they should not campaign. They should leave their constituencies where they have been conducting campaigns," he said.

Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on Friday and 950 candidates are in the fray. PTI VIJ SA