All steps taken to implement 3 new laws in Tripura: Home Secy

Agartala, Jun 29 (PTI) The Tripura government has taken all possible steps to implement the three new criminal laws, a senior official said on Saturday.

The three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — will replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, on July 1.

"The state government has taken all possible steps to implement three newly enacted criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) from July 1 along with rest of the country. The move will bring modernisation in judiciary, speedy justice and safeguarding the interest of victims," said Tripura Home Secretary P K Chakravarty at a press conference.

He said the Home department has already completed training programmes for all stakeholders including law enforcement agencies, social welfare department and law department.

"As many as 3,010 officials have already got training on implementation of three newly enacted criminal laws. Besides, 500 officials from the Health and Family Welfare department have also received training. Training cum awareness programmes will be conducted in district to village level," he said.

To a query on the fate of existing cases, Law secretary Sanjoy Bhattacharje said all the ongoing cases will be pursued under the "old laws" as the new legislations are focused on "date of occurrence".

"If a crime happens before midnight of June 30, the case will be lodged by police under existing legislations - IPC and CrPC", he said.

However, hundreds of lawyers under the banner of All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU) staged protest rallies in court premises demanding rollback of the newly enacted three criminal laws. PTI PS RG