All stranded tourists evacuated from North Sikkim

Gangtok, Apr 27 (PTI) All tourists stranded in North Sikkim's Lachen due to landslides were evacuated on Sunday, an official said.

Around 600 tourists left Lachen for Lachung via Dongkha La in 126 vehicles, the official said.

Most of the vehicles have crossed Chungthang and are on their way to their respective destinations through Sangkalang Bailey bridge, he said.

Around 3,000 tourists were stranded in Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen towns in North Sikkim's Mangan district earlier this week following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains disrupting vehicular traffic in the region.

Hundreds of tourists had taken shelter in a Gurudwara in Chungthang, while others stayed out in hotels, homestays and other accommodations for days as the district authorities with the help from BRO launched repair and restoration of roads for vehicular movement.

The Mangan district collector Anant Jain and other officials led the evacuation process with around 1,100 tourists being rescued from Chungthang on Friday, 1,200 tourists from Lachung on Saturday and 600 from Lachen on Sunday.

The district administration has stopped issuing permits for tourist vehicles for the time being and urged the tour operators to not bring visitors till further orders. PTI KDK RG