All students who passed class 12 boards will get admission in govt colleges: Tripura minister

Agartala, Aug 10 (PTI) Tripura's Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman on Sunday said all students who have passed the class 12 state board exam will get admission into government degree colleges.

Barman's statement came days after students' agitation over admission in undergraduate courses at Ramthakur Degree College in Agartala. A professor of the college was suspended for allegedly illegally admitting over 100 students by forging the principal's signature.

"I assure the students who have cleared higher secondary examinations that they will get admission in government degree colleges, but subjects and colleges may not be of their choice. This year, over 24,000 students cleared the higher secondary examination, while the state has 33,000 seats in colleges," Barman said.

He said he has already instructed the principals of degree colleges in Agartala to create more seats so that the students could study there.

On the students' agitation at Ramthakur College, he said, "The department has nothing to do with what had happened outside the campus." When contacted, Principal Papri Das Sengupta said the college has already admitted more students than its capacity.

"We can't allow more admissions. The admission was carried out purely on the basis of merit through an online portal," she said.