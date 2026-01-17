All suspects apprehended in Jaitpur murder case, says Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Police on Saturday said all the suspects involved in the murder of a 21-year-old man in the Jaitpur area have been apprehended after the arrest of two more accused.

The victim, Krishna Sahu (21), was stabbed to death on Thursday night when he tried to intervene in a dispute involving his friend and a group of youths over an issue linked to a girl. He was declared dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said.

With the latest arrests, the total number of people held in the case has reached 10, five adults and as many juveniles. The apprehended minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

The two newly arrested accused were identified as Manish Kumar alias Mangal (20), a resident of Faridabad (Haryana) and Amit alias RP (21), a resident of Meethapur, Delhi. Both were employed at an AC pipe factory in Noida, police said.

Earlier, police arrested Deepak Kumar (22), said to be one of the main conspirators, Ashish (24), who allegedly wielded a sharp-edged weapon during the assault, and Neeraj Kumar, who provided logistical support as per police.

According to police, the incident took place late Thursday night at a park in Jaitpur, where Sahu, along with his friends Sunny (21) and Prince (19), had gone to resolve the matter with another group.

During the meeting, a verbal altercation broke out, following which the accused allegedly attacked the victims with knives before fleeing, police said.

Police received a PCR call at 11.18 pm and found three injured men at the spot.

Besides Sahu, Sunny sustained stab injuries to the abdomen and thigh and is undergoing treatment, while Prince suffered minor injuries and was discharged after first aid.

An FIR was registered under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said the weapon of offence has been recovered, and forensic experts examined the crime scene. CCTV footage from the area was also analysed as part of the investigation.

Further investigation is underway, police added.