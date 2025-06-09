All tehsil complexes in Punjab becoming corruption free: Punjab CM Mann

Dudan Saadhan (Patiala), Jun 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday said because of strenuous efforts of his government, all tehsil and sub-tehsil complexes across the state are heading towards becoming corruption free.

He was addressing a gathering after dedicating the newly constructed tehsil complex here, according to an official statement.

Mann said that earlier revenue officers used to think that they have the right to "loot" people through corruption, and they even threatened to disrupt the work if any action was taken against them.

However, the AAP government launched a major crackdown against corrupt practices, he said, adding the result is that all the tehsils and sub-tehsils complexes across Punjab are heading towards becoming corruption free.

Revenue officers used to harass the common man on pretext of mass leaves or strikes but the state government has not bowed before these "corrupt" officers, he said.

While equating corruption with cancer, he said stern action is the only form of chemotherapy which can remove this "cancer" in tehsil offices.

To check corruption, the state government introduced 'easy registration' initiative for land deeds which promotes self-reliance, reduces dependency on private deed writers, and empowers citizens to handle their transactions independently.

Emphasising that the AAP is an outcome of the anti-corruption movement, Mann said they made concerted efforts to make Punjab free from corruption.

The chief minister reiterated that Akali leaders have reduced the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to a mere "Shiromani Golak Parbandhak Committee" out of their greed for money.

He alleged that the Badals "misused" their political power to interfere in religious affairs, including manipulating appointments of Jathedars of the Akal Takht to "suit their personal interests".

He claimed that the Akalis "degraded" the sanctity of the SGPC and misused it and the Akal Takht for "narrow political gains".

Earlier, Mann inaugurated the advanced tehsil complex constructed at a cost of Rs 10.80 crore here.

He said the foundation stone of this ambitious project was laid in January 2023 and it has been completed in a record time. PTI CHS KVK KVK