All temple construction work at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi site completed: Trust

Ayodhya, Oct 27 (PTI) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday announced that all temple construction work, including the main shrine of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla, is over.

In a post on X, the trust said, "It is with great joy that we inform all devotees of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar that all Mandir construction work has been completed." The completed constructions were the main Ram Temple and six more temples in the precinct, "dedicated to Mahadev, Ganesh Ji, Hanuman Ji, Suryadev, Maa Bhagwati, and Maa Annapurna, as well as the Sheshavatar Mandir. Flags and kalash (pinnacles) have been installed on these Mandirs." The trust said seven mandapas dedicated to Rishi Valmiki, Rishi Vashishtha, Rishi Vishwamitra, Rishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Devi Ahilya have also been completely built.

"The Sant Tulsidas Mandir is also complete, and statues of Jatayu and the Squirrel have been installed," it said.

Construction firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is laying roads and working on stone flooring, while landscaping, greenery, and the development of the Panchvati area, spread over 10 acres, are being carried out by GMR.

"The only ongoing works are those not directly related to the public, such as the 3.5-kilometre-long boundary wall, trust office, guest house, auditorium, etc," the trust said. PTI ABN VN VN