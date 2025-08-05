All ten buildings of Common Central Secretariat to be constructed in 22 months: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) All ten buildings of the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) will be constructed in the next 22 months, with several ministries housed in Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan and Udyog Bhavan soon to shift to new locations, the government said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first building of the CCS, named Kartavya Bhavan, on Wednesday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said at a press conference.

The prime minister will later address a public programme on Kartavya Path.

Kartavya Bhavan-03 is part of the broader transformation of the Central Vista, with the new secretariat aiming to streamline administration.

Ten buildings of the CCS are under construction by the urban affairs ministry as part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

Two under-construction buildings, 1 and 2, are scheduled to be completed by next month, while CCS 10 will be finished by April next year.

CS buildings 6 and 7 will be constructed by October 2026.

Khattar said that the offices operating from Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan and Udyog Bhavan will shift to new locations on Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Minto Road, and Netaji Palace temporarily for two years.

His ministry has also started shifting to a building on Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Khattar said.

An official said that a tender for the demolition of the four bhavans will be floated within two months, and construction of the remaining buildings will commence by December.

HUA Secretary Katikithala Srinivas said that the entire Central Vista will be connected to a new metro line from Indraprastha Metro Station. The line will pass through the CCS buildings, North Block and South Block.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the proximity of the ministries will accelerate policy execution.