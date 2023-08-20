'All the Love You Deserve': Bestselling author Preeti Shenoy's new book to hit stands in Nov

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The characters from author Preeti Shenoy's 2020 bestselling novel "When Love Came Calling" will make their return in her new book, "All the Love You Deserve", scheduled to be released in November, announced Westland Books on Sunday.

Set against the backdrop of pandemic aftermath, the book is touted to be a "captivating tale" exploring shifting dreams and newfound paths as it weaves together the destinies of Puja, Arush, and Sujit -- the three protagonists of the book.

"I am so excited to let you know that all your favourite characters from 'When Love Came Calling' will be back in a new book! The protagonists have faced the pandemic and have changed in ways they never imagined.

"'All the Love You Deserve' is not only about love, but it’s also about the choices we make, finding our purpose and discovering who we truly are in an ever-changing world," the author said in a statement.

Once united by an unparalleled love, Puja and Arush are now separated by miles and uncertainty. Their hearts remain entwined, but the lingering question is, can their love withstand the trials of time and circumstance? Sujit, seeking redemption, initiates a transformative journey that intersects with their lives.

"As the world grapples with the aftermath of a life-altering pandemic, the protagonists find themselves facing profound changes, shifting dreams and forgotten desires," read the description of the book.

According to the publishers, "All the Love You Deserve" has all the elements that make Shenoy's fiction special.

"We are delighted to be publishing Preeti Shenoy again. We have a longstanding relationship with her and have published several of her bestselling books. All the Love You Deserve is fun and smart and relatable for readers, whatever age or stage of life they are in," said Karthika VK, publisher of Westland Books.

Shenoy, ranked among the highest-selling authors in India, has over a dozen bestsellers to her credit. Her books have been translated into several Indian and foreign languages. PTI MG RDS RDS