All three MVA parties vying for Maharashtra CM's post: Union minister Goyal

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday claimed that all three major constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were keen to get the Maharashtra Chief Minister's post.

He was reacting to reports that MVA allies -- Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) -- were likely to decide that the party winning the most seats in the coming assembly polls will get the top post.

"All three constituents are in the race for the top post....It is their internal matter," Goyal told reporters here.

The BJP MP, who represents North Mumbai, also denied claims that development in his constituency is suffering as civic elections have been pending for more than two years and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is under an administrator.

"North Mumbai's development has not been delayed because there is is an administrator at the BMC," he said. PTI ND KRK