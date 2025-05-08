All village panchayats in Chhattisgarh to have banking facility within a year: CM Sai

Raipur, May 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said more than 11,000 village panchayats in the state will have banking facilities within the next one year.

He made the announcement while addressing a public grievances redressal camp in Patna village of state's Surajpur district as a part of the 'Sushasan Tihar' (good governance festival) being observed by the state government, an official statement said.

"Banking facilities will be provided in all over 11,000 panchayats of Chhattisgarh within a year," the release quoted the CM as saying.

In the first phase of providing banking facilities in panchayats, Atal Panchayat Digital Suvidha Kendra (Common Service Centres) have been started in 1,460 gram panchayats in the state from April 24, the National Panchayat Day. People in rural areas can avail various services including money transaction, cash payments, issuance of death and birth certificates through these facility centres, he said.

In the next phase, the facility centres will be set up in 5,000 gram panchayats within the next six months, he added.

The state government has brought new reforms to check corruption.

Revolutionary changes have been made in the land registration process to prevent corruption, the CM said.

Now along with online registration of land, the ownership name transfer is also being done on the same day. Earlier, after the registration of land, one had to make rounds for months for the ownership transfer. Similarly, land and property can be transferred in the name of family members by giving a fee of Rs 500, he said. PTI TKP NP