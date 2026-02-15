All we seek is respect, says Congress MP Manickam Tagore

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Feb 15 (PTI) Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday said his party expected the DMK to treat it with respect within the alliance, amid growing friction over recent remarks made by ruling party leaders on power-sharing in the state.

Tagore said Congress workers are "humans, not robots" and would respond to comments made by the DMK leaders.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The Congress party is like a big ship...we are a national party and are leading the INDIA bloc in Delhi. Here, our ties with the DMK continues." Noting that more than 70 days had passed since the Congress formed a panel for seat-sharing talks, Tagore said he came to know through media that the ruling DMK has announced that it would constitute a committee to hold negotiations from February 22.

"We hope we will be treated well. Rahul Gandhi treats DMK Chief M K Stalin like his brother. The relationship between the two is excellent," he said.

The Congress MP expressed regret over what he described as the DMK high command's silence despite TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai flagging minister S Rajakannappan's remarks against his party.

"Despite the TNCC president taking up the issue, there was no action against him (Rajakanappan) by the DMK. It has been more than 20 days now. Our demand is that the District Secretary (Thalapathy) and DMK Minister (Rajakkanappan) should refrain from speaking ill of the Congress... Congress supporters are humans, not robots to keep quiet. They will also speak up. What we seek is respect when we are in the alliance," he said.

On January 25, DMK MLA G Thalapathy of Madurai North said he was "pained" that two Congress MPs had raised the issue of power-sharing despite not being concerned about the Assembly elections His comments drew criticism from Selvaperunthagai, who called it "unnecessary and highly condemnable".

Referring to discussions within his party, Tagore said Congress workers expressed anguish at the South District Committee meeting today over the comments by DMK functionaries.

"The Congress does not forget the help extended by the DMK in the past... we may have fewer supporters, but without our support you (DMK) may not be in power today." "Just as we treat you with respect, we expect you to reciprocate," he added.

On Stalin saying power-sharing was not possible in Tamil Nadu, Tagore said, "he expressed his view. Our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, individually spoke to us and heard our views. Our view on power-sharing will be informed to you by Girish Chodankar (AICC In-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry)."