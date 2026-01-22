All-woman chairperson panel appointed for second time in Kerala assembly history

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI) For the second time in the history of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, an all-woman panel of chairpersons would chair the House proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

On Thursday, Speaker A N Shamseer said that Shantakumari K and O S Ambika from CPI(M) and Uma Thomas from the Congress will form the three-member panel during the 16th session of the 15th legislative assembly.

The first time an all-woman panel was constituted was in December 2022, during the seventh session of the assembly.

It comprised Asha C K from CPI, U Prathibha from CPI(M) and K K Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, an UDF ally. PTI HMP ROH